NASHIK: According to sources, city police will re-impose the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule in Nashik city. Earlier, the Commissioner of Police had used various formulas before making the helmet compulsory for two-wheeler riders. However, he will now impose a 'no helmet, no petrol' rule in the city. Petrol pump owners will have to face stern action if they do not comply with the order. CP Deepak Pandey is expected to take a decision in the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the city police has recovered a fine of Rs 15 lakh after starting vehicle towing in the city.