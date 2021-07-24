Deshdoot Times

'No helmet, no petrol' rule in the city?

'No helmet, no petrol' rule in the city?
Jeetendra Sapkale

NASHIK: According to sources, city police will re-impose the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule in Nashik city. Earlier, the Commissioner of Police had used various formulas before making the helmet compulsory for two-wheeler riders. However, he will now impose a 'no helmet, no petrol' rule in the city. Petrol pump owners will have to face stern action if they do not comply with the order. CP Deepak Pandey is expected to take a decision in the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the city police has recovered a fine of Rs 15 lakh after starting vehicle towing in the city.

Nashik
Petrol Pumps
No helmet no petrol
CP Deepa Pandey
Towing

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com