'No helmet, no petrol' rule from 15th August

NASHIK: In a joint meeting held between Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and petrol union office bearers, it was unanimously decided to implement the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule in the city from August 15. The rule proposed by the city police says that fuel should not be given without a helmet. After the petrol union objected to the decision of the police, it has been decided to deploy police personnel at every petrol pump from August 15.

In this meeting, the union tabled the problems of petrol pump operators. There are a total of 450 petrol pumps in the district who are members of the union and out of which 70% of the distributors have petrol pumps in the city. A ‘no helmet, no patrol’ scheme is proposed in the jurisdiction of Commissionerate of Police from August 2021. The plan for helmet use is good. However, it states that if a pump operator fuels a vehicle whose driver is without a helmet, action will be taken against him.

Also, the police have not had any discussions with the organization. The union had therefore objected to the scheme being imposed on unilateral pump operators. Meanwhile, the office bearers discussed various issues at the meeting. It did not oppose the plan. During this time various difficulties and doubts were discussed and removed.

The Commissioner of Police also said that the scheme would be implemented with the protection of petrol pump operators and employees, to this the petrol pump operators agreed. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe, Assistant Commissioner Navalnath Tambe, State Union Vice President Vijay Thakre and District President Bhushan Bhosale.