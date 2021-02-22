No GST for bookselling at the convention

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Kautikrao Thale-Patil, President of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, clarified that the stallholders will not have to pay extra for GST at the exhibition of books at the 94th All India Marathi Literary Convention. This issue got discussed in the meeting held in the presence of Thale Patil. He announced about the GST at the meeting. </p> .<p>The Maharashtra government had approached the Lokhitwadi Mandal, the organizer of the Sammelan, for a GST of 18 percent at the convention. After that, the stallholders at the convention had paid the amount along with GST. However, in the meeting, ThalePatil instructed the organizers not to charge any fee other than six and a half thousand rupees. Therefore, the amount of GST will get to the stallholders.</p><p><strong>Delivery via draw of lots</strong></p><p> There are about 400 stalls in the book exhibition at the convention to be held in Nashik and its registration has started from 7th February. The stalls will be distributed through draw of lots on March 25. The meeting also discussed the difficulties encountered in planning the meeting. During the meeting, President of the Corporation Thale-Patil, Dada Gore, Treasurer Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Member Sunitaraje Pawar, Kundlik Atkare, Head of Book Exhibition Committee Vasant Khairnar, Deputy Head Pankaj Kshemakalyani, Convener Jaiprakash Jategaonkar, Administrator Bhagwan Hiray, Kiran Samel, Chandrakant Dixit were present.</p>