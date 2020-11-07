No further admission for law course without examination

Nashik: The Bar Council has opposed the decision of universities to admit first- and second-year students directly to the next class without taking examinations. It has said that law education is vocational education and it is wrong to give direct admission to students studying in this branch. It also opposes the decision of the universities to admit first and second year students directly to the next class without taking the examination.

Most of the universities did not conduct examinations for any other year except the final year due to Covid-19. Those students were admitted directly to the next class. This was opposed at the time by a number of top business courses. Even after this, the universities decided to give admission directly to the next class. Now law students have a problem as the Bar Council has taken a stand that these students should not be admitted to the next class without taking the examination.

The Council also clarified that since this is a vocational course, students need to be assessed according to the Council's criteria. It has released a statement in this regard. As a result, universities will now be told to test these students whenever colleges start, the Council said in a statement.