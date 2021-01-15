No fire audit of ZP building, PHCs

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A fire at the district civil hospital in Bhandara has triggered the topic of lack of fire audits of government buildings. It has come to light that a fire audit of 110 primary health centres (PHCs), falling under Zilla Parishad, has not been conducted in the district. </p>.<p>The fire audit of the Zilla Parishad office building has also not been conducted for the last two years. The audit was conducted when a short circuit happened in the building. The general administration department has sought a report of a fire audit from the construction department. </p><p>The issue of fire audit of government hospitals and offices in the district has come to the fore in the wake of the incident at Bhandara district hospital. During his visit to Bhandara, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to conduct a fire audit of all hospitals in the state. T</p><p>he state government had then sent a letter to the Zilla Parishad, asking it to give information about the measures. The health department has conveyed to the government that there was no fire at a single primary health centres in the last five years.</p><p> It comes under the purview of the construction department number one to conduct a fire audit of the main building. It is being stated that the fire audit of the building has not been conducted for the last two years. The fire audit had been conducted five years ago, following a short-circuit in the main building. </p><p>The general administration department has asked the construction department to submit a report of a fire and structural audit of the building. The administration has directed to take immediate action if fire and structural audit has not been done.</p>