Deshdoot Times

No fire audit of ZP building, PHCs

Lack of fire audits of government buildings
No fire audit of ZP building, PHCs
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Primary health centres
Fire audits
Zilla Parishad building
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com