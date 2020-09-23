No directions from EC to CBDT on IT notice to Sharad Pawar

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>The Election Commission today (Wednesday) denied reports that it had directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and MP Sharad Pawar.</p> .<p>The Election Commission said that it has not issued any direction to CBDT to issue a notice to NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar.'In some sections of Media it has been reported that Income Tax notice has been issued to Sharad Pawar, Member of Parliament on the directions of Election Commission of India,' the Election Commission said in a statement.</p><p>'In this context, it is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue notice to Pawar,' the statement added.</p><p>Taking a swipe at the Centre, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday the Income Tax Department has sent notices to certain leaders as "they love some people".</p><p>Pawar, along with his daughter Supriya Sule, MP, besides Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray have been served notices by the I-T Department seeking clarifications on their polls affidavits filed in the previous elections.</p><p>"Yes, I have also received it (the notice). They love some people," the 79-year old Maratha strongman said with a grin, speaking with media persons in Mumbai."I have got the I-T Department's notice about my election affidavits. On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the I-T Department has sent the notice on the poll affidavits for 2009, 2014, and 2020," Pawar said.</p>