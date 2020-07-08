No dependence on water tankers this time

Nashik: Reduced dependence on tanker-water this year is a matter of big relief to hundreds of villages and hamlets in the district. The number of water tankers in the district has significantly come down from 41 to 2 due to the good rainfall in the last month which had met average rainfall statistics of the June besides heavy rains in the first week of July.

At present water is being supplied in eight villages and one hamlet in Yeola tehsil by two government tankers. Heavy and prolonged rains had lashed the district last year until the end of December and the retreating rains were being felt until January of this year.

On this backdrop, dams have abundant water stock and the intensity of drought in the district is also very low this year. In early June, drinking water was being supplied to water scarcity-hit areas of the district through 52 tankers.

However, due to the impact of the Cyclone Nisarga and subsequent rainfall thereafter signalling onset of monsoon in the widespread district, the district's June average rainfall of 174 per cent couldbe attained.This has reduced water scarcity in the areas where water was being supplied by tankers.

The number of tankers consequently were dropped from 52 to 41. Due to heavy rains, Baglan, Malegaon and Trimbak talukas became tanker-free. Water was being supplied to Chandwad by 2 tankers, while Deola tesil was dependent on 2 water tankers, Peth and Surgana 6, Nandgaon 6 and the worst hit Yeola by 19 tankers.

However, in the first week of July, monsoon winds again became active in the district and across the state. As a result of this, light to moderate to heavy rains are being witnessed in widespread and isolated parts of the district.

The tehsils which were facing acute water scarcity are now showing less dependence on tanker-water. Chandwad, Peth, Surgana and Nandgaon talukas have become tanker-free. At present drinking water is being supplied to Yeola by two tankers.

47% water storage in Gangapur damThe Gangapur dam has at present 47 per cent water stock, while the dam complex occupies an average 32% water storage owing to heavy rainfall in its catchment area.