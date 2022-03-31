No denial of permission to public events: Bhujbal

“Those who wanted to celebrate the event for more than a day were called by the Commissioner of Police for discussion, but they have not come yet, so permission has not been granted them yet,” clarified Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. An important meeting was held yesterday between Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey on the backdrop of contentious issue of police permissions for public events in the city,

Bhujbal said that all those who have sought permission for a one-day event of Gudi Padwa in the city have been given permission by the Police Commissionerate, and those who have planned to hold the programme for more than a day should meet the Commissioner of Police and discuss the outline of the event.

Bhujbal said that the CP would take a positive decision regarding the action taken against the citizens for installing loudspeakers at Rang Panchami, Rahadi events in the last few days. In response to the statement made by minister Bhujbal, CP Pandey said that appropriate and positive decision will be taken in this case.

Single Window, website for grant of permission

"A website will soon be launched along with a Single Window scheme for grant of permission. Citizens who are unable to come to the Commissionerate for permission will be able to seek the permission by attaching the required documents on the portal or through the single window." - CP Deepak Pandey