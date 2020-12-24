Deshdoot Times

No democracy in India: Rahul

It exists only in imagination, says Gandhi
No democracy in India: Rahul
Abhishek Vibhandik
india
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Democracy
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com