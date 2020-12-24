No democracy in India: Rahul

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Taking a dig at the government today (Thursday), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there is no democracy in India now and that it exists only in imagination, not in reality.</p><p>Gandhi, while replying to a question over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders' detention this morning when they were heading towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, said 'Detention, thrashing is there way of dealing ... which country are you talking about ...if you are talking about India ... democracy can exist in your imagination, but, not in reality.'</p><p>Launching a sharp attack on the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi speaking to reporters outside the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, 'In case you have an incompetent man who is controlled by certain other people , this is what India has to understand and this is what all youngsters have to understand.</p><p>....you have an incompetent man who doesn't understand anything running the system on the behalf of 3, 4 other people who understand everything and their aim is to take huge amount of money from the poor people of</p><p>India and put it in their pockets , and, that is what we are fighting and frankly it doesn't matter what you think right now because all of you will face this ...there is not going to be a single person in tis country who is not going to face this.</p><p>If you are a farmer you will face this, If you are a small businessman you will face this, If you are a journalist you will face it .' he said.</p><p>Gandhi also accused the PM of making money for his crony capitalist friends and further alleged that , who so ever be it a farmer, labourer or anyone who tries to oppose him will not be spared.</p><p>Sharpening his attack, he questioned as to why the PM avoids speaking about China, who is still sitting at the borders after encroaching the country's land.</p><p>Gandhi and several other protesting Congress leaders today (Thursday) morning headed for the Rashtrapati Bhawan to hand over the memorandum to the president Ram Nath Kovind for annulling the three new farm laws.</p>