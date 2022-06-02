No consensus in sight

NASHIK: Any issue should be settled through mutual consensus. Govindanand Saraswati from Kishkindha said in a press conference yesterday that disputes are resolved after reaching an amicable decision. However the seer from Karnataka seemed adamant adamant on his statement that Lord Hanuman was born at Kishkindha in Karnataka, and not at Anjaneri in Trimbakeshawar.

The mahants from Nashik had demanded to take Govindanand out of Nashik immediately. The Dharmasabha was held yesterday at the ashram of Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande. It was joined by Pandit, Mahant from Trimbakeshwar and Nashik.

Govindanand Swami’s claim that Anjaneri is not the birthplace of Lord Hanuman but Kishkindha was cited by giving evidence of religious texts.

Govindanand has given the example of Valmiki Ramayana. For four days, he interacted with Pandits and mahants at Trimbakeshwar. However, due to disagreement, he had called a Dharmasabha at Nashik Road.

Yesterday, Govindanand Swami interacted with media persons here. “Kishkindha is the birthplace of Hanuman. There are many places which are believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman,” he said and added that apart from two of the delegates who came for discussion on Tuesday in the Dharmasabha, none of them even spoke Sanskrit. “Government gazette cannot be considered as evidence while considering of deities. I also approached the central government. However, the government denied to intervene in the matter,” he said.

Different Puranas have different beliefs and stories. In the Brahma Purana, it has been mentioned that Hanuman is born at Anjeneri. We cannot deny the same, the seer added but remained adamant on his statement that Kishkindha is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.