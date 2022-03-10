No city bus for wedding, private purpose

NASHIK: The NMC-run Citilinc bus service will not be available for private functions, including wedding ceremonies. It was decided in a meeting held yesterday.

A large number of school children travel in Citiilinc bus service launched by Nashik Municipal Corporation in the city. To avoid any inconvenience to the students, space will be provided for bus pass facility in the school and college campuses and from there the passes will be issued to the students. The decision will be a big relief to the students.

In addition, the route for Citilinc buses will be extended to two more destinations, including Umrale. It was decided in a meeting held yesterday. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, BJP House Leader Kamlesh Bodke, Citilic General Manager Milind Band, City Engineer Nitin Vanjari and other department heads were present.

The slow-progressing work of the bus depot in the Tapovan area, which has been going on for the last few months, was once again discussed elaborately. A notice has been served to the concerned contractor and a fine has also been imposed. The decision to close two or three buses on this route was taken at the meeting due to low response to the bus passing through the Takli route.

Also, it was decided that the NMC buses cannot be used for private functions, including wedding ceremonies. This decision has been taken to avoid damage to the buses.

The city buses have been running on the roads since last year. Nashikites were not affected by the strike called by MSRTC workers as city passengers got a lot of support from the NMC-run bus service during this period. As many as 200 more buses are expected to add to the current fleet shortly. The inconvenience to commuters in rural areas has been removed as the bus travels up to 20 km from the city.