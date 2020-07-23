No circumambulation around Bramhagiri this time

NASHIK :

In the wake of Corona virus outbreak, it has been decided to cancel circumlocution around Bramhagiri mountain on Monday in Shravan month.

A decision in connection with this has been taken by government officials. In a meeting it has been decided to cancel the circumlocution considering possibility of Corona spread if devotees from various parts of state visit Trimbakeshwar. Prant official Tejas Chavan has issued instructions regarding this.

A police security will be maintained on the route of circumambulation and instructions have been issued to those villages falling on the route. Administration in Trimbakeshwar will issue soon an order regarding this, it is understood.

Deputy superintendent of police Bhimashankar Dhole, tehsildar Deepak Girase another officials were present for the meeting.