No change in water reservation

NASHIK: Like every year, a meeting was held for water reservation. This time, the water reservation has been maintained and no changes were made even though it was expected to change this year. However, as the Municipal Corporation itself demanded 5600 million cubic feet of water, the decision to reserve the same amount of water from Gangapur and Darna dam group was taken in the meeting of the water reservation committee.

A water reservation meeting was held yesterday in the presence of Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Chief Engineer, Water Resources, Alka Ahirrao, informed about the demand for water from local self-governing bodies in the district, as well as for industry and agriculture. Nashik Municipal Corporation has demanded 4,000 million cubic feet of water from Gangapur dam and 1600 million cubic feet from Darna. Nashik is growing daily, so is the demand for water, so they should be given the water as per the demand.

Marathwada residents are trying to remove 300 million cubic feets of water reservation in Mukne dam, citing the need to release additional water from the express canal for Marathwada.

After the end of the normal monsoon, drinking water is reserved for agriculture and industry in Nashik for the next 290 days by the end of October. Next year depends on it. Arrangements have been made to provide water to all till August 15. But Nashik is growing day by day. Therefore, Nashik’s water supply is increasing.

Nashik will now get 4000 million cubic feet of water from Gangapur dam and 1600 million cubic feet from Darna. Nashik’s water requirement is increasing by ten percent every year. For this, NMC has spent Rs. 270 crore on a pipeline to draw water from the Mukne dam. Nashik residents should get 150 liters of water per capita. There are no such efforts. But why the increased demand has gone unnoticed in the meeting as usual. The question of per capita water needs to be addressed.

MLAs Saroj Ahire, Dr. Rahul Aher, Hiraman Khoskar, Dilip Bankar, Devyani Pharande, District Collector Suraj Mandhare and other officials were present at yesterday’s meeting.