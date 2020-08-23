No change in condition of Pranab Mukherjee

NEW DELHI :

There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is in a state of deep coma and continues to be on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said here on Sunday.



A statement of the hospital said, 'There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support.'



His vital parameters, however, were stable.



Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the R&R hospital on August 10 and underwent an emergency life-saving brain surgery, after he developed a clot.



He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.