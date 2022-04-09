No breakthrough, revenue strike continues

Meanwhile, due to the strike, work at the taluka level, including at the District Collector’s office has come to a standstill for the last four days. Therefore, the citizens who visited the office had to return home empty-handed. The agitation of revenue workers is going on all over the state and its impact is being felt by the general public including the revenue system.

Over 22,000 revenue workers in the state have gone on indefinite strike since Monday for various pending demands. 491 employees of the collectorate are also on strike. As a result, the work of the revenue department has come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the revenue workers’ unions have been on a chain agitation since March 23 to draw the attention of the government to their demands. Under that, demonstrations were being held during the lunch break, by wearing black ribbons. However, as the government did not pay heed to the demands, the workers had called a one-day strike last Monday (March 28). Meanwhile, the revenue workers have called for an indefinite strike from April 4 as the government seems unwilling to look into their demands.

The demands

Many demands of the revenue staff are pending with the government. These include posts of the Nayab Tehsildar rank to reduce from 33% to 20% under the direct recruitment drive, filling up of vacant posts of assistants, promotion, and grade pay of Deputy Tehsildar to Rs. 4600, creation of temporary posts for various posts in 27 new talukas, promotion of employees to Class-III posts, temporary posts should be converted into permanent etc.