NMSCDCL to demolish Ramsetu, locals oppose

NASHIK: The Ramsetu, connecting banks of Godavari river is a historical structure at Panchavati and Nashik city. Kalpana Pandey of Ramsetu Bachao Abhiyan said in a press conference that they are against the move of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL) officials to demolish the Ramsetu.

She has warned strong agitation against this. Ramsetu makes it convenient to reach Panchavati from Nashik city. Hundreds of small businesses have been working on this bridge for the last several years. Citizens are outraged by the move to destroy the Ramsetu permanently. Citizens are used to of Ramsetu to come and go as two bridges have been demolished near Naroshankar temple under Smart City scheme.

If Ramsetu is razed, it will be very difficult for the residents of Nashik and Panchavati to commute. “However, we will always oppose the demolition of Ramsetu, especially since the construction of Ramsetu is of British Era and has historic significance, yet this Ramsetu is still standing firmly”, said Kalpana Pandey. Although the aim is of development, but the objective should be to keep the historical sites intact.

While the Smart City is making an attempt to demolish Ramsetu under the Smart City scheme. It has come to light how the tiles were washed away by the floodwater in two or three months of the Smart City work on river Godavari bank. Therefore, there is no coherence regarding the development of smart city, she alleged.