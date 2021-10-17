NMSCDCL internship program

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (NMSCDCL) has come up with an internship program 2021 for civil engineers. The program has eight vacant posts in their line departments – 2 in building and layouts, 2 in roads and bridges, 2 in water supply, and 2 in the project management department.

The candidates need to have a degree in B.Tech/ B.E. and a specialization in the respective subject. The internship duration will be of one year and the selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs.8,000 per month.

TULIP: The Urban Learning Internship Program has come up with an internship program for the candidates. For more details and application form, visit https://internship.aicteindia.org/fetch_city. php?city=Nashik.