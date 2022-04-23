NMSCDCL gets best participation city award

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited stood 3rd in the best participation city award in terms of attending events in the conference ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ Conference 2022 held in Surat.

The three days ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ conference had a grand opening in Surat on April 18. The event was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The event featured the release of Urban Outcomes Framework 2022 including, ‘Ease of Living’, ‘Municipal Performance Index’, ‘Data Maturity and Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework. Ministry’s integrated data portal AMPLIFI, which will provide valuable data about Indian cities, was also launched. Further, Smart Cities Mission also launched a comprehensive dashboard with Outcome Output Management Framework (OOMF) dashboard in GMIS during the event.

The opening day of the ‘Smart Cities Smart Urbanization’ mega conclave showcased various interactive activities, arranged interactions with eminent speakers and learning across the 5 themes, Reimagining Public Spaces, Digital Governance, Climate-Smart Cities, Innovation and Smart Finance, for over 1000+ participants registered from across the country. The city representatives took a tour of the five thematic pavilions being exhibited at the venue. These five themes demonstrated the variety of urban projects being developed in the Smart Cities.

Chief Executive Officer, NMSCDCL Sumant More, ranked first place in walking in the CEO’s Category of the freedom2walk and cycle challenge round 2. Sudhir Gorade, DGM (IT) got the best participant award at the conference. On behalf of NMSCDCL S Gorade, Nikhil Bhoir, Project Manager (Civil) and Nikhil Bagayatkar, SCADA Expert, Shachi Singh (Consultant) participated in the ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ Conference 2022 held in Surat.