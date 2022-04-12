NMC’s team of lawyers to fight pending cases

Appointment letters have been issued to nine senior and six junior advocates after interviews. Similarly, seven advocates are required to represent the corporation in the High Court, for which 23 advocates have given interviews but have not yet been issued appointment letters.

After a case is settled in the district court, the corporation pays Rs 5000 to the junior lawyers and Rs 12000 to the senior lawyers. 15 years of experience is required for senior lawyers and ten years of experience for the junior.

Accordingly, appointment letters have been issued to 15 advocates on behalf of NMC. Meanwhile, a total of 23 lawyers have given interviews to the Municipal Corporation for seven seats in the High Court, out of which eight lawyers have given interviews online.

However, High Court lawyers have not yet been appointed. There is also talk of the need for two lawyers for the Supreme Court, but no action has been taken by the corporation. At least fifteen years of experience is required for a junior position to represent the corporation in the High Court, while those with more than fifteen years of experience are appointed as senior advocates.

As on 31st December, 2021, there are 13 cases of Nashik Municipal Corporaton pending in the apex court in Delhi, 659 in High Court, Mumbai, 1431 in District and Sessioins Court Nashik, 107 in Labour and Industrial Court, 11 in Aurangabad Court, 36 in Nagpur Court and one in Bangalore court.