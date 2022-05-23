NMC’s report on MHADA case next week

NASHIK: The report of NMC regarding the MHADA case, which was discussed in the legislature in Nashik and caused Kailash Jadhav to step down from the post of Municipal Commissioner, will go to the government next week. About 65 builders in the city were issued disclosure notices by the town planning department, of which about twelve have not yet testified. A second notice has been issued to them and the report will be sent to the government soon.

A total of about 65 builders have been sent notices by the town planning department. However, 53 of them responded to the notice and many did not even take it seriously. As per the rules, it is mandatory to reserve 20 per cent flats for the economically weaker and low income group in the one acre project. However, due to non-compliance, it is being said that about 7,000 flats have been scammed in Nashik.

Especially the builders who turned their backs on the investigation. Now they have been issued another notice by the Urban Development Department. The question was also present in the Legislative Council regarding the MHADA scam in Nashik. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had replied and demanded investigation.

Meanwhile, a separate cell has been set up in Nashik Municipal Corporation’s town planning department. Under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar, Sanjay Agarwal, Executive Engineer, Town Planning Department is keeping a close watch on the whole matter.