NMC's preparations in full swing

NASHIK: A meeting of the organizations in the city that had earlier cooperated with Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) during the first wave of Covid-19 was held at the NMC headquarters for pre-preparation for the possible third wave of Covid-19. The state government carried out the My family, My Responsibility campaign effectively to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It was carried out effectively in Nashik.

During this campaign, some organizations had extended special cooperation to the Corporation. Meanwhile, social organizations at their own expense to distribute various items to the citizens, food packets, food grains to poor families and conduct rapid antigen test. Nashik Municipal Corporation had received great cooperation from various works which were done by the organizations.

“In the third wave, you should cooperate with Nashik Municipal Corporation”, urged Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Khade, Medical Health Officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje, education officer Sunita Dhangar, medical officer Dr Ajita Salunkhe and others were also present on this occasion.