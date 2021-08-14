NMC’s mission Vighnaharta for Ganeshotsav

NASHIK: In connection with Shri Ganeshotsav 2021, a meeting was held at Nashik Municipal Corportion on August 10 and 11, in the presence of all concerned officers. In order to make Ganeshotsav environmentally friendly, awareness and awareness will be created about the installation of Shadu clay idol during Ganeshotsav. Action will be taken to set up stalls, put up notice boards and give instructions to the concerned vendors regarding the weight of the idol.

In order to maximize the participation of the citizens in the celebration of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, online competitions such as making shadu clay idols, making eco-friendly decorations and eco-friendly immersion of lord Ganesh idols will be organized. In connection with the immersion of Ganesha, immersion places with artificial lakes will be identified for immersion of Shri Ganesh in Nashik Municipal Corporation area and necessary arrangements will be made for the collection of Shri Ganesh Murti and Nirmalya at those places.

Also, in order to protect the environment and to prevent water pollution of river basins, for the information of the citizens, donations of lord Ganesh idols and collection of Nirmalya will be put up at the place of Immersion places. The NMC is collaborating with various voluntary, educational and social organizations in Nashik city.

In order to make Ganeshotsav environmentally friendly and enjoyable, the participation of citizens or service-oriented organizations with wide followers on social media, as well as the brand ambassadors appointed by the Corporation will be sought. Nashik Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to spontaneously respond to the measures taken by Nashik Municipal Corporation and cooperate with it.

Tank on Wheels for immersion

Another innovative initiative called Tank on Wheel will be implemented to protect the environment and adhere to the norms of Covid-19. The project will be implemented in buildings, societies, colonies with 50 or more flats. A total of 6 mobile artificial lakes will be made available for each of the six divisions, one for each division. This will ensure that citizens will not be crowded on the road or at immersion sites and the spread of Covid-19 will be prevented.

Online slots for immersion

During this Ganeshotsav, online slot booking for Shri Ganeshotsav immersion is an innovative initiative. For this, wide publicity will be given and separate arrangements for Visarjana will be made for the citizens who book online slots for lord Ganesh immersion. Citizens who perform Shri Visarjan through online slot booking will be provided e-certificate by the corporation after the QR code is generated.