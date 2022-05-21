NMC’s liability reached Rs 2800 crores in four years

NASHIK: From last five years, Nashik Municipal Corporation has remained in debt. While implementing the concept of development, the corporation took out loans and imposed development projects on the citizens of Nashik. However, the people who the Corporation did not suggest any form of a new revenue source to repay the loan. So, after former commissioner, Tukaram Munde, the current administrator Ramesh Pawar’s efforts to increase income should be appreciated.

In the name of appeasing the citizens of the ward and for the sake of popularity, politicians propose the works suggested by contractors and call it development. The liability of the Municipal Corporation has increased from 1722 crores to 2800 crores in four years due to the work done to appease the citizens of the ward as well as the unnecessary development works. At present, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar is trying to reduce this liability with different initiatives and changes in the system.

In the last four years, without considering the responsibility, the people who run the corporation started the development work. In this development, some also achieved self-development with other means. Development works like bridges, community centres, and gymnasiums were started in some places when there was no need. This started the process of approval of works and completing the works without checking their necessity.

Increase in liability year by year