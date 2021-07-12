NMC’s lax attitude causing delay

NASHIK: The lax attitude of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is the main reason behind the delay in the restart of the entry fee for the market places in Nashik city. Even though a period of a month has been passed since a decision to charge the entry fee again, the decision has not come into a reality. The District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal ordered to bring the crowd at main market places in the city under control. City police have made all the preparations in this regard.

Bhujbal had conducted meetings from time to time given the potential third wave of Covid-19 and ordered to take all the possible measures. Accordingly, the district administration has imposed some restrictions to avoid the rush. However, currently, it is being seen that no one is caring about these restrictions. Covid19 related norms are being flouted. Main market places in the city are witnessing the crowd. After a weekend lockdown every Saturday and Sunday, citizens throng the main market areas in large numbers on Monday.

Traffic disruption is a regular phenomenon on this day. To issue passes to the customers entering the market, an initiative taken by Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey proved useful. A fine was levied on customers who spend more than an hour in the market. While planning to restart the entry fee, the police administration had given a letter to NMC for the distribution of the entry passes. NMC divisional officials had issued the passes. However, there is no response by the NMC for the start of pass distribution and books are with it, informed the police officials.