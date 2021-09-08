NMC’s eco-friendly Ganeshotsav competition

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has organised Environment Friendly Ganesh Utsav Competition 2021. The competition is organised by the corporation to increase participation of Nashikites for making this year’s Ganeshotsav pollution free, healthy and eco-friendly. The Corporation has also announced cash prizes for the winners of this competition.

The competition will be held in open group any Nashik citizen can participate in this competition. Competition will be conducted with online platforms. The participants will need to send photos to the Corporation online basis. The Ganesh Utsav Committee of the NMC will select the participants.

There is no fees to participate in the competition. The NMC has appealed, “Send us photos of Ganeshotsav at home and participate in the environmentally friendly Ganeshotsav competition. Prizes will be given to three contestants on behalf of the Corporation.”

These three prizes will be decided by the Ganesh Utsav Committee by contacting the person concerned and verifying them. Nashikites can participate in the contest by visiting the official website https://bit.ly/GaneshaNashik.

Criteria for contest

Installation of eco-friendly Ganesha idol

Environmentally friendly decoration and color

An online slot booking system, tank on wheels or immersion of Ganesha in the house will be required for the contestant to use one of these facilities.