NMC’s centres collect 369 Ganesh idols

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation is making special efforts to celebrate this year’s Ganeshotsav in eco-friendly way. Efforts are being made by the municipal corporation to prevent damage to the river and the environment due to the immersion of Shri Ganesh idols.

Director (solid waste nanagement) Dr. Awesh Palod informed that the corporation’s collection centres are getting good response from devotees during the immersion.

Earlier, responding to the call of Nashik Municipal Corporation, on the occasion of one and a half day’s of Ganesh idol immersion in the city, 369 citizens did not immerse their idols in the river basin but offered thier idols at the Ganesh idol collection centres of the corporation and contributed to the environment conservation campaign.