NMC’s bus service earns Rs.2.5 lakh revenue on Friday

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s city bus service earned a whopping revenue of Rs.2.5 lakh on Friday, the highest single day figure till date. A total of 12,300 passengers travelled by bus on the same day. The figures are proof that the bus service is receiving an overwhelming response from the passengers. Meanwhile, the corporation is putting up attractive stop signs at various bus stops in the city.

The administration will put up beautiful billboards too to attract the passengers. The billboard will contain bus’ information on one side and advertisement on the other. The ads will ensure the transfer of billboard costs from corporation to advertisers, stated Milind Bund, General Manager. At present, 52 buses (25 diesel and 27 CNG) are providing efficient services to Nashikities.

From Monday to Friday, the buses witness a rush of passengers till 4:00 p.m. As the shops remain shut on Saturday and Sunday due to weekend lockdown, the corporation’s revenue remains low. They expect the services to grow and generate Rs.3 lakh revenue daily from next Monday.

The Petrol Price hike has worked in the corporation’s favour. As the prices have touched Rs.108 per litre, citizens prefer travelling in buses. The inclination towards public transport will increase the corporation’s revenue, reduce traffic congestion, and prove beneficial for the environment.