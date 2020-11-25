NMC’s action against those without mask continues

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Following relaxation in lockdown rules, Corona had spread on large scale in the city since June. Taking the transmission into account, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) started a drive against those failing to wear a mask at market areas, vegetable markets, bus stand, and other public places.</p>.<p>The preparations to intensify the drive has been started again considering the possibility of a second wave of Corona. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had registered over 3,000 cases against those who failed to wear a mask in the period between June to November 19 and recovered a fine of over Rs 6 lakh from them.</p><p>After the state government in June ordered to restart various establishments, a rush of citizens was witnessed in many places. Covid-19 had spread on large scale within the NMC limit. On the backdrop of this, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav had then instructed divisional officials to take action against those who found without masks and to penalise them and those who found spitting at public places. Later Mayor Satish Kulkarni in General Body Meeting had instructed the administration to penalise those who do not use a mask to curb the Corona spread. </p><p>The squad of DSI and SI had started to take action against those who were failing to wear a mask and spitting at public places. The drive was slowed down during the period of Diwali. The Municipal Commissioner in a meeting of department heads again ordered the divisional officials to intensify the drive.</p><p> A fine of Rs 5.83 lakh had been recovered in an action against a total of 2,915 citizens in the period between June to October 2020. Some citizens out of them were produced in the court and the court slapped a fine on them.</p>