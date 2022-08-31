NMC works on pothole-free roads

NASHIK: Since the rains that have been going on across the district for the last one and a half months have stopped for the past few days, on this backdrop, the municipal administration has speeded up the work of filling the potholes.

Also road asphalting has also started in many places. Before the Ganeshotsav festival, the municipal corporation claimed to have filled up about 15,000 potholes to make all city roads free from potholes. Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar and city engineer Shivkumar Vanjari will monitor the work.

The contractor who develops the road has the responsibility of maintaining it for the next three years. Those pits are being filled by the concerned contractor. The roads in the city were flooded due to rain. This has exposed the condition of roads.

Commissioner Dr Pulkundwar took this issue seriously and gave an ultimatum to the construction department and contractors to fill the potholes on the roads before Ganeshotsav.

Further, instructions were given to cover the potholes by pouring asphalt and gravel after the rain subsided. He also inspected the roads on-field visit. After that, the campaign to fill the potholes gained momentum in the construction department.