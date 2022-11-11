NMC undertakes replanting of uprooted trees

Nashik
Giving a fillip to the Green Nashik concept, the garden department of the municipal corporation has undertaken replantation o the uprooted trees.
Under the guidance of Dr Vijayakumar Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of the garden department, replantation of two uprooted trees in front of the RTO office on Peth Road in Panchavati division, and one tree from Shriram Sankul on Peth Road -- thus a total of three Banyan trees have been restored at Chamar Caves in Mhasrul. Before replanting the uprooted trees, the foliage of the trees is reduced.
Last October too, a tree was replanted in Chunchale Shivar in Ambad.
Not every tree that is uprooted can be saved. But the replanting of trees like Banyan (Vad), Pimpal and Umber has been successful.
Is the tree indigenous or exotic, how are its roots, and how much has the tree been damaged? The decision of replanting is taken after inspecting these factors.
Before replanting, trees are replanted with medicines to prevent fungus and pests and root growth. A crane is being used to lift the tree.