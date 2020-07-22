NMC undertakes direct recruitment

Nashik: A direct recruitment of 180 doctors, 250 staff nurses and to fill up other posts in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) began on Wednesday. The recruitment process is being conducted in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases.

As patient count in city is currently around 175 and number of suspect patients is also rising, there are complaints about shortage of doctors and health staff.

On the backdrop of this, NMC and smart city company have undertaken a direct interview process to recruit posts of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff for a period of three months only. It has urged that those doctors who stepped out just finishing their medical education and concerned should take part in the process.

A total of 10 posts of physician, 10 anesthetists, five radiologists, 50 medical officers (MBBS), two psychiatrists, two micro biologists, 100 Ayush medical officers (BAMS), 250 staff nurses, 25 laboratory technicians, 65 pharmacists, 10 radiographers, two dieticians, 30 counsellors, 150 ANM and multi-scale health workers will be recruited during the drive. It will continue till July 29.

Those students who have completed MBBS, BHMS and B.Sc. nursing or parallel education will get an opportunity to work as internee medical officer under central government’s The Urban Learning Programme (TULP).

Medical officer intern (MBBS), ayurvedic medical officer (BAMS) and nursing intern (B.Sc. nursing or parallel) can make internship in NMC health department. It is necessary that students should visit TULP portal and make registration for this internship programme. With this NMC will get 200 health personnel for three months.