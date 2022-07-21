NMC to take police help for evacuating Qazi Gadhi

On the other hand, the water supply along with the electricity connection of the Gadhi residents will be cut off soon. Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Town Planning Department Sanjay Agrawal has informed that a letter has been sent to the departmental officials instructing that the help of the police should be taken to move the citizens to safer places.

With the onset of the monsoon, the municipal authorities have issued notices to the residents living in dangerous houses and wadas, including Qazi Gadhi. But no one seems to be taking these notices seriously.

As the residents are not ready to move out from this risky hilltop, the municipal administration is preparing to take the help of the police and move the residents to a safe place. Meanwhile, since the last week, incidents of dilapidated house collapse in the old Nashik area have been on the rise.

Concerning the dangerous Qazi Gadhi, as soon as the monsoon arrives, the municipal administration gives instructions to the Gadhi residents to vacate their houses. But they do not pay attention to this. Notices come every monsoon, and since this happens every year and the municipality only sends notices without any concrete action, residents ignore them. Therefore, as a solution to this, the municipality is preparing to cut off the water and electricity supply of the residents.