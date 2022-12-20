NMC to take measures

Nashik
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to take various measures to reduce road accidents at black spots in Nashik city. For this, a responsibility was given to a consultant appointed by the government to take measures on various dangerous crossings, black spots and roads and squares leading to traffic congestion within the Nashik municipal area. The consultant has completed its study and the report will be submitted to Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar today (Dec. 20). will be presented. The NMC will take measures after going through the report.
As many as 13 persons travelling by a private bus were killed in a horrific accident that had taken place on the Aurangabad highway in the month of October. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself took notice of this accident. He had instructed the administration to gather information about the number of accident prone areas in Nashik municipal limits and to take measures against it. Accordingly, private consultant was given the responsibility to conduct survey of blank spots in the city. The work has been completed and the consultant prepared a study report about black spots in the city.
There are some accident prone areas in the city. Measures like installation of traffic signals, construction of dividers will be taken to prevent accidents in future. Also the black spots (accident prone areas) have been identified. If there are encroachments, they will be removed. The NMC will issue notices to the encroachers. Encroachments of those who will not pay heed to this will be razed. The Corporation had removed the encroachments in the Mirchi Hotel area to clear the area for traffic. Rasbihari link road, Upnagar Naka, Dutt Mandir signal, Dwarka Chowk are the most accident prone areas in the city.