NMC to take measures

There are some accident prone areas in the city. Measures like installation of traffic signals, construction of dividers will be taken to prevent accidents in future. Also the black spots (accident prone areas) have been identified. If there are encroachments, they will be removed. The NMC will issue notices to the encroachers. Encroachments of those who will not pay heed to this will be razed. The Corporation had removed the encroachments in the Mirchi Hotel area to clear the area for traffic. Rasbihari link road, Upnagar Naka, Dutt Mandir signal, Dwarka Chowk are the most accident prone areas in the city.