NMC to serve notices to 65 builders

NASHIK: The Town Planning Department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken serious notice of the MHADA case in which Kailas Jadhav, the then municipal commissioner, had to feel the heat. The Town Planning department has so far issued notices to 32 out of 65 builders and architects and sought an explanation immediately. This has sparked a heated debate over what the case might turn out to be.

Notices have been sent by the municipal administration to those who committed irregularities in the transfer of 20 per cent of flats and plots to MHADA. Under the comprehensive housing scheme, 20 per cent of plots and flats are made available to the economically weaker sections and low-income group category while developing land orientation and layout.

However, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had revealed that since 2013 about 7,000 flats and 200 plots have not been transferred to MHADA in Nashik. To this, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Praveen Darekar, MLA Kapil Patil and Amol Mitkari had raised the issue and demanded an inquiry into the action taken against the concerned builders as well as the municipal corporation officials.

Accordingly, Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar had set up an inquiry committee and ordered action against the builders and officials who were indulged in irregularities. On that backdrop, a joint meeting of Municipal Corporation Town Planning Department and MHADA Nashik officials was held on Friday. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the role of NMC and the new municipal commissioner regarding the action to be taken.