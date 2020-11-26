NMC to send notices to govt offices

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The revenue of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has largely been affected due to the Corona outbreak. Property and water tax collection have been hit. It has earned a huge revenue in the form of property and water tax and revenue in the form of various fees in the town construction department.</p>.<p>There was no expected response to the amnesty scheme introduced by the Corporation for recovery of property tax. In addition, water tax is also pending with government offices in Nashik Road, Nashik west, Satpur, and Panchavati divisions. NMC is making preparations to send notices to these offices.</p><p> The revenue of NMC has been declined due to the lockdown which had been imposed to contain the Corona outbreak. Of the total target of Rs 108 crore for water tax, only Rs 17.68 crore has been recovered. The water tax pendency is huge. There are a total of 115 central and state government offices who failed to pay the water tax for the last two-three years. </p><p>Following the issuance of a letter to these offices asking to make a provision for paying the pending tax. NMC is now preparing to send notices to the offices. </p><p>Earlier, there was a target of Rs 150 crore as property tax recovery. However, it lowered after the Corona outbreak. So far Rs 67.28 crore has been recovered as property tax. </p><p>The amnesty scheme was introduced by NMC for property tax defaulters from November 1 for the second time. However, it did not get the desired response. Only Rs 4.5 crore has been recovered so far. Tax concession worth Rs 48.83 lakh has been offered to a total of 5,000 citizens under the scheme. Last year, Rs 42 crore was recovered. However, it received a lukewarm response this time.</p>