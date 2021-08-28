NMC to run add'l 25 new city buses from Sept 1

NASHIK: A total of 25 additional city buses will run from September 1, 2021. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the transport committee and it was decided to increase the number of buses on various routes in the city. The transport committee has started taking positive steps to complete the second phase by launching 25 new buses. It was also informed in the committee meeting that a new CNG pump would be commissioned in the Adgaon area from September 1 so that the existing and increasing number of buses would not face a shortage of CNG.

After the commencement of bus service, the transport committee met for the first time on August 27 under Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Mayor Satish Kulkarni , NMC standing committee chairman Ganesh Geete, BJP group leader Arun Pawar, house leader Kamlesh Bodke along with director of the transport committee and Citylink officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the city bus service started by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has received a good response from Nashikites since its start Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was not interested in running the city bus service considering the revenue losses, NMC has launched its bus service.

At present, 51 buses are running on 13 different routes under Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Company. About seven hundred and fifty rounds of these buses are being completed in a day. About eight and a half thousand passengers travel regularly during the day.