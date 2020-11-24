NMC to roll out its city bus service next year

<p>Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to start its city bus service in the first week of January. As a result, Nashikites will get a gift of city bus service from NMC. Necessary steps are being taken to start the service from next year.</p>.<p>The work to operate the city bus service by NMC is in its final stage. The then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had wished that NMC should start a city bus service in Nashik. Thereafter, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had given momentum to the works related to city bus service. </p><p>Following the appointment of bus operators to run city buses, 200 CNG and 50 diesel buses have arrived in the city. A total of 250 buses have arrived. The work to set up an integrated transport management System (ITMS), construction of new bus depots, terminal and halts and other related works has been started. </p><p>Two officials from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been appointed. NMC will appoint MSRTC personnel on a temporary basis to look after the city bus service. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav had some days ago visited the proposed city bus service depots and inspected them. </p><p>Most procedures about city bus service by NMC have been completed. NMC had last year initiated a procedure for appointment of bus operators for bus service, the appointment of an agency to provide conductors, setting up of integrated transport management system (ITMS), construction of new depots, and setting up of terminals and halts. </p><p>Bus depots for city bus service have been proposed at Tapovan and Sinnar Phata. Works have been started at Nimani bus stand, bus terminal at Nashik Road, MSRTC bus depot at Anandnagar in Nashik Road and to set up a control command centre for ITMS. The works had got stalled due to lockdown. The works have regained momentum and the rest works will be completed by December end.</p>