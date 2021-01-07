NMC to recruit employees on honorarium basis

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to recruit employees on an honorarium basis to recover property and water tax. The administration prepared a proposal for privatisation of tax recovery, considering the shortage of employees, and sent it to the town secretary department.</p>.<p>Following opposition by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the proposal got amended. Some BJP corporators and two MLAs have strongly opposed the proposal asking for the privatisation of the property and water tax recovery process. </p><p>Following the opposition, NMC has decided to recruit employees on an honorarium basis instead, to recover taxes on an outsourcing basis. This proposal will now get tabled in the General Body Meeting. The proposal got amended like the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff on an honorarium basis. Pipelines were laid in newly developed colonies in the NMC area. </p><p>In addition, water tanks have also been constructed. Property tax has been applied for newly developed areas. The property and water tax pendency has been increasing for the last few years. In effect, development works in the city are being hampered. NMC has 111 employees for recovery of the tax. There is a requirement of more 667 employees for this. </p><p>As a result, the administration prepared a proposal asking for the privatisation of the tax recovery process. However, there was opposition by some members of the ruling BJP. Considering the growing opposition and upcoming NMC elections, ruling BJP office bearers have decided to amend the proposal.</p>