NMC to recruit 200 sanitary workers

NASHIK: Despite stiff opposition from the Congress, NCP, the ruling BJP yesterday approved a proposal to recruit 200 sanitary workers through outsourcing for the cleaning work at Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital in old Nashik and at new Bytco hospital at Nashik Road. The ruling BJP took this decision even after 60 retired sweepers of the corporation showed readiness to clean the hospitals of the corporation for free. The medical department had on August 20 in the general body meeting had proposed to recruit 200 sanitary worker through outsourcing for the cleanliness work of hospitals.

It had proposed 150 sweepers for the new Bytco hospital and 50 cleaners for the Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital through outsourcing. However, the opposition members had objected to the medical department’s proposal to rush outsourcing without issuing a tender. Therefore, Mayor Satish Kulkarni had put the issue on hold.

In the meantime, this proposal was brought up for discussion again in the general body meeting held yesterday. The proposal was vehemently opposed by the Congress along with the NCP. The Safai Karmachari Union also attempted an agitation outside the House against the proposal.

However, opposition alleged that the ruling BJP, in the interest of the contractors, has given green signal to the recruitment through the back door. Despite this, Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite finally announced that the proposal is being approved.