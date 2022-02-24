NMC to raise Rs 500 cr for smart schools

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation will raise around Rs 500 crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund through which schools run by Nashik Municipal Corporation will be made “smart”. Talks have been held with Palladium, an international company that has developed school models in Delhi and Karnataka. Due to this, a delegation of NMC officials will visit Delhi soon.

There will be a discussion on how to give scope to the artistic talents of students as well as how they can be taught in the same way as the way of learning. The schools built by the Delhi government are of a very high standard. Therefore, a delegation of municipal officials will visit Delhi and study the functioning and model of schools there.

To compete with the private schools, the Nashik Municipal Corporation will implement a Smart School project. There are 102 primary and secondary schools in the city. About 29,000 students are studying in these schools. As the educational standard of municipal schools is not as good as that of private schools, middle-class parents also admit students to private schools.

As a result, municipal schools are being least preferred. Digital education has become important in the age of competition. The importance of digital was underlined by the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

In the digital age, municipal schools should not fall short in competing with private schools. On this backdrop, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has decided to implement a smart school project. Under this, a pilot project will be implemented in some schools.

"In addition to enhancing the educational standard of the students, facilities will be provided through a good educational environment and holistic development."- Suresh Khade, Additional Commissioner, NMC