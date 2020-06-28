NMC to hire 200 medical officers on ad-hoc basis

NASHIK :

With an aim to provide internship opportunities to fresh medical degree holders in Urban Local Body (ULB) as well as Smart City, the Nashik Municipal Corporation under the Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) of the central government, has decided to recruit interns as medical officers for a period of three months.

Under the TULIP programme, medical students of MBBS, BHMS, Bsc Nursing, and equivalent streams will get an opportunity for the internship as Medical Officer in the NMC medical department.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation will hire 200 medical interns for a stipulated period of three months. Under this, MBBS students will be recruited as a medical officer, BHMS students as Ayurved medical officer, and students from BSc Nursing as the nursing interns.

It is mandatory for the students to register on TULIP portal. The whole process is to be completed online. The aspirants should log on to https://internship. aicte-india.org/

Through this, the civic body has made available platform to the medical students that will be helpful for them in future.

For medical officer internship, 50 interns will be recruited on a monthly stipend of Rs 16000, For Ayurved medical officer internship, 25 interns will be recruited on a Rs 12000 monthly stipend, while for nursing, a total of 100 interns will be hired on a monthly stipend of Rs 7000.

The central government has launched “The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP)”. This programme is an initiative of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE),Ministry of HRD, and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

TULIP programme aims to provide internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as well as Smart Cities across the nation. The programme would also facilitate practical experience to the students and hence help in infusing fresh ideas and innovative thinking into the working of Urban Local Bodies and smart cities.

