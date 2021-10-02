NMC to develop an app for water tax recovery

NASHIK: Due to shortage of employees in Nashik Municipal Corporation and the non-recovery of regular water tax, NMC has now emphasized on creating a special app for collecting water tax. The app will be ready in the next few months and citizens can pay their water bills through the app themselves. The water bill will be charged by the municipal servant through the app.

In addition, citizens will also be able to avail water bill through this app for a specific period of time. For this, you have to upload a photo of the water meter reading on the app. It will be registered with the water supply department of the corporation through a computer system. As the app has a customer number, geo-tagging facility, the water bill will be delivered to the customer’s WhatsApp number as well as via e-mail.

As it has become difficult to recover the arrears of Rs 110 crore, now, NMC is preparing to bring a separate app on the lines of MSEDCL. Water is supplied to households in the city through the Municipal Corporation. For this, 2.18 lakh tap connections have been provided. Household water connection holders are required to pay water bills every two months and commercial pipe connection holders every four months.

With an area of 259 square kilometers, Nashik Municipal Corporation has only 98 employees in the tax department. Due to insufficient staff, water bill payments are not distributed year after year. Some customers have not been able to get water bills even after five to seven years. Due to non-receipt of timely payments, it is not possible for the common man to pay the rising water bill due to average bills being paid at the same time.