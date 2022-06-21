NMC to cut off power, water supply

NASHIK: On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, notices are issued to dangerous buildings and extremely dangerous buildings in the city area ahead of monsoon. This year also, notices have been issued to a total of 1117 dangerous houses and Wadas in the municipal limits. The first notice has been issued and the second notice will be issued soon.

The NMC has warned owners of such dangerous structures that they should vacate their houses, wadas otherwise the water meter connection and power supply will be cut off. The police will take action to vacate such houses. The Municipal Commissioner has instructed all the divisional officers to take action in this regard.

On the eve of every monsoon, NMC issues notices to dangerous buildings, Wadas in the city area, but this year, the newly appointed NMC commissioner and administrator Ramesh Pawar has ordered direct action. This resulted in a second notice which is to issued one month after the first notice.

“Even after that, if the houses are not vacated, action will be taken jointly by the NMC and police administration. Also, the list of concerned will be given to the power distribution company and their power supply will be cut off. After this, the water tap connection provided by the municipal corporation will also be cut off and the police will evacuate such dangerous structures, barracks and buildings taking care that there will be no loss of life as per the decision of the High Court,” stated by the Municipal Commissioner.

Meanwhile, notices have been issued to all the 11170 dangerous wadas and houses in the municipal limits and another notice will be issued in the next few days. After this the action will start.

Mishaps occur every year

In Nashik city area, old Nashik as well as old wadas in Panchavati and Godaghat areas have been collapsing every monsoon. In many cases, people lost their lives amidst loss of lakhs of rupees. Due to the dispute between the tenant and the landlord, some of the structures in old Nashik and Godaghat areas are in a dilapidated condition but no action is being taken against them. Citizens hope that new Municipal Commissioner will play a pivotal role to solve this old issue.