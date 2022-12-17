NMC to consider Indore pattern for waste collection and disposal

Nashik
At a time when Nashik city slides further in the Swachh Survekeshan, a delegation of senior municipal officers led by the Municipal Commissioner himself will pay a visit to Indore city -- which topped the list of cleanest cities for 6th time in a row in the country -- to find sustainable solutions to the civic problem of waste collection and disposal. Among the clean cities, Nashik has been on the decline for the last two years.
Even after spending crores of rupees, as the expected result is not getting, the municipal administration has now decided to take up new initiatives.
As a part of this, a delegation of senior officials along with the Municipal Commissioner will soon visit Indore city of Madhya Pradesh and it is understood that after studying the measures implemented there, it will plan to execute the same pattern n Nashik.
Last time, Nashik city dropped to the twentieth position in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It is said that there has been a setback on the issue of waste collection and disposal. Therefore, the Indore pattern will be implemented to improve its ranking in the nationwide clean cities initiative.
The municipal corporation has given the contract for a new garbage van (Ghatagadi) at a cost of Rs 351 crores. 397 old and new vehicles are collecting garbage in the city area. Approximately 700 metric tonnes of waste is collected daily and sent to the Vilholi fertilizer plant for disposal. But still, the municipality is preparing to implement the Indore pattern to guide the waste collection and disposal from the point of view of the cleanliness of the city. For this, a municipal delegation is to visit the Indore Municipal Corporation soon. Due to its effective system of waste collection and disposal, Indore is constantly being praised all over the country.
Although Nashik Municipal Corporation has its own system for waste collection, we are still lagging behind in its effective implementation. Therefore, Nashik is continuously declining in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for the last three years. The NMC is striving hard to improve its ranking and the proposed visit will be a step forward in that direction.