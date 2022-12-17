NMC to consider Indore pattern for waste collection and disposal

Last time, Nashik city dropped to the twentieth position in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It is said that there has been a setback on the issue of waste collection and disposal. Therefore, the Indore pattern will be implemented to improve its ranking in the nationwide clean cities initiative.

The municipal corporation has given the contract for a new garbage van (Ghatagadi) at a cost of Rs 351 crores. 397 old and new vehicles are collecting garbage in the city area. Approximately 700 metric tonnes of waste is collected daily and sent to the Vilholi fertilizer plant for disposal. But still, the municipality is preparing to implement the Indore pattern to guide the waste collection and disposal from the point of view of the cleanliness of the city. For this, a municipal delegation is to visit the Indore Municipal Corporation soon. Due to its effective system of waste collection and disposal, Indore is constantly being praised all over the country.