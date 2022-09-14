NMC to clamp down on tax defaulters

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation is firming up a tax defaulters list on the basis of annual data. The crackdown will begin soon. The city needs money to carry out various development works, while the main source of income of the NMC is property and water cess. But due to huge arrears in the past few years, the municipal administration will now take a strict stand for tax collection and preparations have also been started to beat the drum in front of the houses of the defaulters.

A contract is also being drawn up for drumming for all six divisions of the municipality. An expenditure of Rs three lakh is expected for each division and Rs 18 lakh for six divisions.

The outstanding amount of property cess is Rs 61 crores and the water cess is Rs 35 crores. It is reported that the NMC will soon choose a time to beat the drum in front of the houses of the tax defaulters.

The municipality’s property and water cess collection were neglected by many taxpayers. Therefore, the arrears amount increased in crores. Since the defaulters are not paying the arrears despite repeated appeals, the municipal corporation has decided to beat the drum in front of the houses of the big defaulters to recover the dues in a unique way by publicly disclosing the identity of the defaulter.