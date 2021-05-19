NMC to buy Covid-19 vaccine

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to buy the Covid-19 vaccine for five lakh citizens belonging to the age group of 18-44. The decision has been taken in a meeting of the Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and office bearers held on Tuesday. The discussions over the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine held in a hall beside the Municipal Commissioner’s cell at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the NMC headquarter.

Though strict lockdown has been enforced, around 900-1000 new cases are being found daily. What will happen after lockdown is over, questioned the Mayor. Those citizens who are stepping out for business and job purpose in the city are in the age group of 18-44. It is very essential to vaccinate them. The current situation in Nashik is worst.

Considering the third wave of Covid-19, a decision will be taken immediately in case of availability of the vaccine, it has unanimously been decided in the meeting. It is expected that the vaccine would available from the government from August.

In case NMC is getting it before, it is proper to purchase it. It will be easier to get the vaccine available from Mumbai, Pune and Thane Municipal Corporations after taking stock of the rates offered in the global tenders floated by them. It has been decided to conduct a separate meeting to get information in detail about the rates of these Municipal Corporations and the availability of the vaccine.