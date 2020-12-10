NMC to approve building plans offline for three months

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to give approval to building plan proposals and other procedures offline instead of online as the government will introduce a new software having new rules of unified DCPR in the next three months. It has now been decided to shut the AutoDCR system that had been started by spending crores of rupees.</p><p> The state government had recently declared a new DCPR to give permission for new constructions in the state. Earlier, a separate DCPR had been declared for the NMC limit. The permissions for the new constructions were given as per this. The then Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had introduced the AutoDCR system in 2017 to bring more transparency and to avoid human inference. </p><p>NMC had offered this work to a Pune-based firm and paid Rs 1.33 crore to it. A five-year agreement was created for this. Following the technical snags in the AutoDCR many times, the permissions for building plans were being given offline sometimes. The system had shut for some time as NMC had failed to make payment to the firm.</p>