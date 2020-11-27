Deshdoot Times

NMC to act against illegal vendors, hawkers

The anti-encroachment squads will act against illegal sale of clothes
NMC to act against illegal vendors, hawkers
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Nashik municipal corporation
COVID-19
Hawkers
illegal vendors
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com