NMC to act against illegal vendors, hawkers

<p>NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made all the preparations to deal with new Corona cases as there is a projection of the second wave of Corona. Corona infection had declined in the city. However, the number of suspect patients is on the rise. In view of this, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has ordered to take strict action against those vendors involved in the illegal sale of items and hawkers in the city.</p>.<p>The city is currently witnessing around 1,000 new cases of suspect patients post-Diwali. NMC is taking stern steps to curb the Corona spread. NMC health department is taking measures to deal with this, and the Municipal Commissioner has instructed all the divisional officials to seek the help of the anti-encroachment department to act against illegal vendors and hawkers. </p><p>The anti-encroachment squads will act against the illegal sale of clothes and other items and hawkers. NMC also started a drive against those failing to wear a mask at market areas, vegetable market, bus stand, and other public places.</p><p> The preparations to intensify the drive have started again. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had registered over 3,000 cases against those who failed to wear a mask in the period between June to November 19 and recovered a fine of over Rs 6 lakh from them.</p>