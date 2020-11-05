NMC to act against illegal constructions after Diwali
Deshdoot Times

NMC to act against illegal constructions after Diwali

Action will also be taken against illegal hoardings
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik municipal corporation
Diwali 2020
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com