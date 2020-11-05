NMC to act against illegal constructions after Diwali

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>There is no action against illegal constructions and hoardings in Nashik city since Coronavirus outbreak in April. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has stayed the action since March.</p>.<p>The anti-encroachment department of NMC has made preparations to act against illegal constructions after Diwali festival. In addition, action will also be taken against illegal hoardings and banners.</p><p>NMC is receiving ccomplaints about illegal constructions in various parts of the city online or offline. Following verification by town construction department, the anti-encroachment department is received a file about this.</p><p>Thereafter notices are sent to the concerned as per certain norms or NMC is taken action against illegal constructions in a certain period. Since March no action was taken against illegal constructions. NMC has also not conducted any demolition drive on the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak. However, most work has been normalised for the last two months.</p><p>Private establishments have also been restarted. Following a court order during a hearing on a petition regarding this, the action against illegal constructions has not taken. NMC is now making preparations to conduct demolition drive after Diwali.</p><p>On the backdrop of this, the Municipal Commissionner has instructed to collect information about illegal constructions. As a result, town planning department and anti-encroachment department are preparing a list of illegal constructions.</p><p>The action will also be taken against illegal hoardings and banners in the city to get Nashik city elected in first top 10 cities during Swachh Survekshan.</p>