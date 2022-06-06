NMC thwarts attempt to block natural channel

NASHIK: Showing high alertness, NMC branch engineers have lodged a case directly with the police against the landowners who illegally encroached on the natural water channel (nullah) located on Varvandi road in Mhasrul Shivar of Panchavati division. Citizens have expressed satisfaction over the prompt action taken by the municipal authorities. Municipal engineer Pankaj Arun Chapte (Panchavati construction department) has lodged a complaint in this connection.

While inspecting the area at Varvandi road in survey numbers 71 and 171 of Mhasrul Shivar, it was observed that the work of closing the natural flowing channel (nullah) was going on without permission, by laying RCC pipes of 600 diameters in three rows.

The contractors who had illegally laid the pipes instructed to stop this unauthorised work immediately. The place does not belong to anyone but is a natural nullah place. Therefore, as per Section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, unauthorized alterations and unauthorized constructions in the use of land are illegal and it was observed that the property owners were blocking these natural channels without any prior permission of the corporation by laying RCC pipelines. The NMC is taking further legal action in connection with the encroachment.